6 Killed As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine Near Abbottabad

Published May 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in Khaira Gali Abbottabad on early Monday morning.

According to district administration, the bus carrying up to 30 passengers when it plunged into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn and claimed six lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue work was underway and the bodies and the several injured persons were being retrieved by volunteers and rescue officials.

