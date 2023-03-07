6 killed, four injured in gas leakage blast

QUETTA, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in a gas leakage blast occurred near Sarkee Kalan area of Quetta district on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, a house located in the vicinity of Sarkee Kalan area blasted with a big bang due to gas leakage.

Resultantly, six persons died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The rescue team rushed to the site and evacuate two women and four children from the rubble of the house. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.