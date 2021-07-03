6 killed in 3 incidents in Hafizabad

Six persons including three young women of a family were killed in three different incidents on Saturday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Six persons including three young women of a family were killed in three different incidents on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, one Saeed Anwar, son of Mureed Hussain of Pindi Bhattian, along with his family members, Fatima Bibi (40) wife of Mureed Hussain, Farhi (32) wife of Mehdi Hassan, and Kalsoom Akhtar (28), daughter of Muhammad Aslam, was on his way to Pindi Bhattian late last night. When he reached near Tahli Goraya on Jalalpur Bhattian road, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them. As a result, all four died before any medical aid could be made available to them.

A Rescue-1122 team shifted the bodies to the morgue later on. The truck driver managed to flee the scene after the mishap.

A 50-year-old villager, Roshan Masih of Mangat Neecha was fatally injured when a Sialkot-bound bus hit him near Jinnah Chowk while he was purchasing fruit on the roadside. He was removed to the Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The bus driver fled the scene.

An electrician Sarfraz Ahmad son of Muhammad Amin (40) of village Jhalar Diwana was electrocuted while fixing a ceiling fan in a house in Tahir Colony Hafizabad.