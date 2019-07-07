UrduPoint.com
6 Killed In 823 Accidents Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed and 939 sustained injuries in 823 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 552 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 387 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 386 drivers, 34 juvenile drivers, 139 pedestrians and 420 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 185 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 187 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as 638 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 86 cars, 33 vans, 13 buses, 23 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

