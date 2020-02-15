UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed In Accident In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

6 killed in accident in Attock

Six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding hiace collided with a troller

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding hiace collided with a troller .

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

As per details an over speeding hiace coming from Rawalpindi collided with a troller near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

As a result, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb ) , Nazakat , Asma Fatima , Sajid , Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad , Saima , Shamim , Sameer , Tariq , Faheem , Amir Aslam , Gulab Khan , Bilal , Khan Muhammad , Maqsood , Waseem , Naveed and Khaista Gul recived serious injuries .

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Station Died Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

24 minutes ago

'Modi is fascist'

36 minutes ago

Kabbadi World-cup: Two semi finals will be played ..

51 minutes ago

Croatian Foreign Minister Says Expecting Lavrov's ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov, Maas Discuss Idlib De-Escalation at Munich ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Lauds Lavrov's 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.