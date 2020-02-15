6 killed in accident in Attock

Six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding hiace collided with a troller

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding hiace collided with a troller .

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

As per details an over speeding hiace coming from Rawalpindi collided with a troller near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

As a result, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb ) , Nazakat , Asma Fatima , Sajid , Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad , Saima , Shamim , Sameer , Tariq , Faheem , Amir Aslam , Gulab Khan , Bilal , Khan Muhammad , Maqsood , Waseem , Naveed and Khaista Gul recived serious injuries .