6 killed in Khuzdar accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least six laborers were killed and three others injured in a road accident near Wadh in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Saturday morning, official sources confirmed.

"A truck loaded with a straw coming from Khuzdar overturned at Rustamabad area of ??Khuzdar, leaving six occupants dead on the spot and three others seriously injured," the levying officer said.

? The injured were later shifted to Bela for medical-legal proceedings.

The cause of the accident was speeding and brake failure.

Further probe is underway.