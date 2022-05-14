UrduPoint.com

6 Killed In Khuzdar Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 01:25 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least six laborers were killed and three others injured in a road accident near Wadh in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Saturday morning, official sources confirmed.

"A truck loaded with a straw coming from Khuzdar overturned at Rustamabad area of ??Khuzdar, leaving six occupants dead on the spot and three others seriously injured," the levying officer said.

? The injured were later shifted to Bela for medical-legal proceedings.

The cause of the accident was speeding and brake failure.

Further probe is underway.

