6 Killed In Khuzdar Road Accident

Published May 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and several others injured in a collision between an oil tanker and two trucks in Rustamabad area of ??Khuzdar on Saturday.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident took place at Rustamabad where the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle due to high speed and collided with two other vehicles, as a result of which 6 people died on the spot, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured toa nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

