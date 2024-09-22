Open Menu

6 Killed In Traffic Accident In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM

6 killed in traffic accident in Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Six people were killed, while one child has sustained severe injuries on Sunday in a high-speed car accident in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a private news channel, Rescue officials said that the incident occurred near the Khargai check post on the Waziriatan highway, reportedly due to excessive speed.

The crash claimed the lives of six people, including women and children, who were traveling in the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as residents of Tooda Chainah in South Waziristan.

Rescue teams have successfully transported the bodies of the deceased and the injured child to a nearby hospital for medical attention.Further investigation to the accident were underway.

