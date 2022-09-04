6 killed over property dispute in Karak

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast six people were killed while four others sustained injuries over a property dispute in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, private news channel reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Meethakhel area of the Karak district.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.