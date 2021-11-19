UrduPoint.com

6 Kilns Sealed, Fine Imposed On Owners

Fri 19th November 2021

The Environment Protection Department Friday sealed six brick-kilns and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on their owners over running their kilns without adopting zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department Friday sealed six brick-kilns and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on their owners over running their kilns without adopting zigzag technology.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said here the kiln owners were directed to run their kilns on zigzag technology only.

Among the kilns facing action included Ittefaq bricks in Chak No 84-JB, Hajji bricks in Jaranwala, al-Syed & Khan bricks near Motorway, Insaf bricks in Chak No 437-GB, Madani bricks & Co in Chak No 51-JB and Makkah bricks in Chak No 202-RB.

