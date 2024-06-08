Open Menu

6 Kilns Sealed For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM

6 kilns sealed for causing pollution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) District Officer Environment Surij Kumar sealed six kiln for causing environment pollution near Qasba Basira, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the kiln owners were using substandard fuel.

The substandard fuel was spreading pollution which was also irritating local population.

The Environment Department extinguished the fire by sprinkling water. Similarly, the department also sealed the six kilns. Legal action is also being initiated against the owners.

