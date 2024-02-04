6 kite dealers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six dealers and recovered more than 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that they had arrested six kite dealers including Shehbaz, Rahowal, Zeeshan, Rauf, Abdul Basit and Ali Raza from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Gulberg areas.

The police recovered more than 800 kites, dozens of bundles of chemical-coated string and other paraphernalia from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.