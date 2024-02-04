Open Menu

6 Kite Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

6 kite dealers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six dealers and recovered more than 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that they had arrested six kite dealers including Shehbaz, Rahowal, Zeeshan, Rauf, Abdul Basit and Ali Raza from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Gulberg areas.

The police recovered more than 800 kites, dozens of bundles of chemical-coated string and other paraphernalia from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Gulberg Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan