6 Kite Dealers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six dealers and recovered more than 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that they had arrested six kite dealers including Shehbaz, Rahowal, Zeeshan, Rauf, Abdul Basit and Ali Raza from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Gulberg areas.
The police recovered more than 800 kites, dozens of bundles of chemical-coated string and other paraphernalia from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalpur Press Club awards lifetime membership to caretaker CM Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Pak HC calls upon ensuring Kashmiris’ right to self determination3 minutes ago
-
Citizens to express solidarity with Kashmiris13 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital to strengthen country: Murtaza Solangi13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements to facilitate tourists13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue unwavering support to Kashmir: A.M. Shahid23 minutes ago
-
Right to self determination, a cardinal principle of int’l law: President23 minutes ago
-
No entry on motorways for vehicles without M-Tag after Feb 523 minutes ago
-
PUC supports PML-N in elections23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to become strong, prosperous when minorities given equal rights: Solangi33 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains disrupt flight operations in Karachi, leading to cancellation of 20 flights33 minutes ago
-
SBBWU observe Kashmir solidarity day33 minutes ago