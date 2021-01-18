6 kite dealers arrested, 41000 kites seized in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Mansoorabad police arrested a kite manufacturer Zafarullah and recovered 40,000 kites, bundles of string and other material from his factory while Gulberg police arrested five kitedealers- Abdul Azeem, Tariq, etc.

and recovered 1000 kites with other paraphernalia from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars.