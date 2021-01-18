UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Kite Dealers Arrested, 41000 Kites Seized In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:35 PM

6 kite dealers arrested, 41000 kites seized in faisalabad

Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Mansoorabad police arrested a kite manufacturer Zafarullah and recovered 40,000 kites, bundles of string and other material from his factory while Gulberg police arrested five kitedealers- Abdul Azeem, Tariq, etc.

and recovered 1000 kites with other paraphernalia from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Gulberg From

Recent Stories

FAHR issues circular on updating procedures aimed ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team's glimpses of fielding drills ..

13 minutes ago

World facing 'catastrophic' moral failure on vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Increased pollutants ratio mars capital's air qual ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Arrives in Lower House Ahea ..

6 minutes ago

PITB-BOP ink MoU to setup Citizen Facilitation Boo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.