6 Kite Dealers Arrested, 41000 Kites Seized In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:35 PM
Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police arrested 6 kite dealers and recovered more than 41,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.
Police said on Monday that Mansoorabad police arrested a kite manufacturer Zafarullah and recovered 40,000 kites, bundles of string and other material from his factory while Gulberg police arrested five kitedealers- Abdul Azeem, Tariq, etc.
and recovered 1000 kites with other paraphernalia from their possession.
The accused were locked behind bars.