6 Laborers Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM
As many as six laborers including a sexagenarian man sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Mansoorabad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) As many as six laborers including a sexagenarian man sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that laborers were busy in building roof of first floor of an under construction house situated at Canal Road in Abdullah Garden when all of sudden the roof caved in.
As a result, six laborers including Tayyab Arshad (26), Irfan Nawaz (25) resident of Chak 204/R-B, Adeel Idrees (25) resident of Chak 202/R-B, Akhtar Khan (42) resident of Chak 203/R-B, Mukhtar Ahmad (63) resident of Bukhari Town and Imran Khan (33) resident of Shahkot were trapped under the debris.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and dragged out the victims from the debris. The rescue team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid, he added.
