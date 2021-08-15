6 lakh saplings to be planted in Faisalabad dist: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Sunday said six lakh saplings would be planted in district Faisalabad during the current year.

He also planted a sapling under the monsoon plantation campaign at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) Amin Campus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeeh-ud-Din, TUF Chairman board of Governors Mian Haider Amin and other officers were also present.

The DC said healthy environment could only be maintained through maximum tree plantation. He said all possible measures were being taken to make the prime minister's ten billion tree tsunami project a success.