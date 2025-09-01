Open Menu

6 Lions Rescued From Floodwaters Near Ravi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation.

The operation, led by Secretary Wildlife Mudassar Riaz, was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force. Despite torrential rains and heavy water pressure, the teams demonstrated dedication and bravery, preventing potential risks to human lives.

The sensitive operation was conducted with the help of four boats and veterinary doctors.

Following the rescue, the lions were shifted to a safe location where immediate medical examinations were carried out, and their health continues to be monitored.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force for their courageous efforts, calling them “the pride of the nation.” She emphasized that the protection of wildlife remains a top priority of the Punjab government, adding that no living being will be left helpless or exposed to danger.

Recent Stories

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief ..

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..

36 seconds ago
 Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over ..

Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million

37 seconds ago
 6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

38 seconds ago
 16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

39 seconds ago
 Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal proc ..

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

43 seconds ago
 PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tian ..

PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin

4 minutes ago
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in ..

Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari

4 minutes ago
 FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring di ..

FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline

4 minutes ago
 CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in ..

CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang

4 minutes ago
 DIG issues strict security directives to ensure pe ..

DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focus ..

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..

8 minutes ago
 Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood ..

Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan