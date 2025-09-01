6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation.

The operation, led by Secretary Wildlife Mudassar Riaz, was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force. Despite torrential rains and heavy water pressure, the teams demonstrated dedication and bravery, preventing potential risks to human lives.

The sensitive operation was conducted with the help of four boats and veterinary doctors.

Following the rescue, the lions were shifted to a safe location where immediate medical examinations were carried out, and their health continues to be monitored.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force for their courageous efforts, calling them “the pride of the nation.” She emphasized that the protection of wildlife remains a top priority of the Punjab government, adding that no living being will be left helpless or exposed to danger.