6 Lions Rescued From Floodwaters Near Ravi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM
On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued in a timely operation.
The operation, led by Secretary Wildlife Mudassar Riaz, was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force. Despite torrential rains and heavy water pressure, the teams demonstrated dedication and bravery, preventing potential risks to human lives.
The sensitive operation was conducted with the help of four boats and veterinary doctors.
Following the rescue, the lions were shifted to a safe location where immediate medical examinations were carried out, and their health continues to be monitored.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force for their courageous efforts, calling them “the pride of the nation.” She emphasized that the protection of wildlife remains a top priority of the Punjab government, adding that no living being will be left helpless or exposed to danger.
Recent Stories
Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..
Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million
6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi
16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues
Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions
PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari
FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline
CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang
DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi
Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..
Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapu ..36 seconds ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million37 seconds ago
-
6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi38 seconds ago
-
16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues39 seconds ago
-
Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions43 seconds ago
-
PM leaves for Beijing after summit meeting in Tianjin4 minutes ago
-
Fakhar u Zaman visits SM protective embankment in Matiari4 minutes ago
-
FGEHA DG implements stern measures for ensuring discipline4 minutes ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang4 minutes ago
-
DIG issues strict security directives to ensure peace on Eid Milad Nabi4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: CM Bugti8 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief8 minutes ago