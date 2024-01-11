6 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other Punjab regions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The provincial capital and adjacent areas experienced a strong earthquake around 2:30pm on Thursday, but fortunately no human or financial losses were reported.

According to a spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, the strong tremors lasted at least five to six seconds before subsiding. In the capital city, people were seen coming out of high-rise buildings.

The seismic intensity recorded on the Richter scale is 6.0 while the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

No reports of casualties or financial losses were received from across Punjab.

The PDMA is actively checking the structural integrity of buildings throughout Punjab and machinery and personnel are on alert for post-quake assessments, PDMA spokesperson stated.

District Emergency Operation Centers, including PDMA's Provincial Control Room, are on 24/7 alert across Punjab and information on earthquake damages can be reported to PDMA's helpline at 1129, stated by PDMA spokesperson.