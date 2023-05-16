6 MCF employees promoted in Faisalabad

Six employees of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) were promoted under Time Scale Promotion after completion of 10 years in the same scale

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Six employees of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) were promoted under Time Scale Promotion after completion of 10 years in the same scale.

Divisional Commissioner/MCF Administrator Silwat Saeed distributed the promotion orders among Naib Qasids, sanitary workers and firemen who completed their 10-year service in the same scale.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner congratulated the employees on their promotion and said that those promoted in the next scale would also get financial benefit while the departmental steps were being taken speedily for departmental promotion of the employees and they would hear good news in the coming days.

� Earlier, the commissioner also chaired meetings of different sections of the MCF and reviewed their progress. �She directed the officers for providing quality services to the people.

MCF Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watoo and others were also present on the occasion.