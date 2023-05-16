UrduPoint.com

6 MCF Employees Promoted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 11:22 PM

6 MCF employees promoted in Faisalabad

Six employees of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) were promoted under Time Scale Promotion after completion of 10 years in the same scale

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Six employees of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) were promoted under Time Scale Promotion after completion of 10 years in the same scale.

Divisional Commissioner/MCF Administrator Silwat Saeed distributed the promotion orders among Naib Qasids, sanitary workers and firemen who completed their 10-year service in the same scale.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner congratulated the employees on their promotion and said that those promoted in the next scale would also get financial benefit while the departmental steps were being taken speedily for departmental promotion of the employees and they would hear good news in the coming days.

� Earlier, the commissioner also chaired meetings of different sections of the MCF and reviewed their progress. �She directed the officers for providing quality services to the people.

MCF Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watoo and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress Same

Recent Stories

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to ..

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

23 minutes ago
 Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

23 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen E ..

Eight in 10 Americans Think Default Would Worsen Economy - Poll

10 minutes ago
 China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Fu ..

China Could Beat US to Moon's South Pole, Claim Full Possession - NASA Administr ..

10 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System ..

8 minutes ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.