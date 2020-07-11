UrduPoint.com
6 Medical Stores Inspected, 2 Suspicious Drugs Samples Collected For Lab Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:13 AM

Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected six medical stores at Kachehri Chowk and reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected six medical stores at Kachehri Chowk and reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the inspection, the inspector collected the samples of two suspicious drugs for the laboratory test.

He said the further action would be taken after the detailed analysis report.

No drug should be sold without prescription from a qualified doctor, he warned the medical stores.

