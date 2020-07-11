6 medical stores inspected, 2 suspicious drugs samples collected for lab test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Drug Inspector Kohat Muhammad Irfan Wazir Friday inspected six medical stores at Kachehri Chowk and reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the inspection, the inspector collected the samples of two suspicious drugs for the laboratory test.

He said the further action would be taken after the detailed analysis report.

No drug should be sold without prescription from a qualified doctor, he warned the medical stores.