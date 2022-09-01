6 mega projects of Health Authority underway in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, measures are being taken to provide better treatment, modern medical equipment, and other medical facilities to the people.

In this regard, the development schemes of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur are undergoing so that the people of the area can get relief. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that the work of District Health Authority Bahawalpur is in progress on 6 mega projects and the estimated cost of these projects is Rs. 42 million. An amount of Rs. 40.841 million were released, out of which, Rs. 23.930 million have been utilized. He said that the construction work of the emergency block of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali is in progress and the estimated cost is Rs. 33.963 million.

He told that Rs. 31.336 million were released for this scheme, out of which Rs. 23.938 million have been utilized. More than Rs. 39 million funds have been released for the construction works and nursing facility in the Primary health center Syed Imam Shah Chandipur in Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali.

Out of these, Rs. 17.946 million have been used. An amount of Rs. 24.553 million was released for the revamping of the Dialysis Unit in Rural Health Center Head Rajkan, Tehsil Yazman. Out of which, Rs. 19.821 million have been utilized for this scheme. Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar informed about the details of various development schemes of the District Health Authority. He said that Rs. 39.656 million were released for the construction of the Gynecology Complex in Rural Health Center Head Rajkan Yazman. Funds of Rs 25.653 million have been utilized on this project while construction of the Gynecology Complex at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazmanas and Rural Health Centers at Dera Bukha, Lal Sohanra, and Kadwala has been started. Funds of Rs. 31 million were released for these projects. He said that the work on the development schemes of District Health Authority Bahawalpur is going on throughout the district.