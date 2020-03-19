6-member gang busted in crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Saddar Wah police have busted a six member dacoit gang and recovered Arms and ammunition from the their custody.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Taxila and Station House Officer Saddar Wah Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to held six member of gang who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities, snatching and street crime cases in Taxila, Wah and various areas of Attock district.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, spokesman said.

Separate case has been registered against the nabbed person while further investigation were underway.