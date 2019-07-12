6 member robbers gang busted in Wah Cantt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Wah Saddar Police busted a gang of robbers and arrested their six members here on Friday.

Sub divisional Police officer (SDPO) Taxila circle DSP Masood Mazhar told APP that a police party raided the robber's hide out in Mohabtabad area and arrested its six members who were identified as Adeel, Nawaz, Zeeshan, Usman, Adnan, Mobeen.

He said that Wah Saddar Police registered a case against them and started further investigation.

