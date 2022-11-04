6 members of notorious dacoits' gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) ::The Kohat police on Friday morning arrested six members of an inter-districts dacoits' gang after an encounter in the Shaweki Sharif area of Lachi tehsil here.

Kohat police spokesman said the arrested gang members were involved in murders, robberies, and other anti-social activities.

Three of the arrested accused were proclaimed offenders, the spokesman said. The gang members belonged to different areas of the Karak and Kohat districts.

Police recovered a hand grenade, two Kalashnikovs, a repeater, pistols, and hundreds of cartridges from the possession of the arrested gang members. The accused have been shifted to Lachi police station for further interrogation. The arrest of the notorious gang members received high appreciation from the local people.