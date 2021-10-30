6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 6 milk sellers for selling adulterated milk during a crackdown on adulterators on Saturday and 800 litres adulterated milk was recovered from their possession.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Omar S Kiyani along with the experts of Livestock Department conducted the test of the sample of milk collected from the milk shops of Warsak Road and on proving the mixing of sufficient quantity of water arrested 6 milk sellers.

The officers of the district administration beside discarding 800 litres of the adulterated milk also sealed two milk shops.

DC has directed the inspection of all milk shops and stern legal action against adulterators.