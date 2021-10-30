UrduPoint.com

6 Milk Sellers Arrested For Adulteration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

6 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

District administration Peshawar arrested 6 milk sellers for selling adulterated milk during a crackdown on adulterators on Saturday and 800 litres adulterated milk was recovered from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 6 milk sellers for selling adulterated milk during a crackdown on adulterators on Saturday and 800 litres adulterated milk was recovered from their possession.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Omar S Kiyani along with the experts of Livestock Department conducted the test of the sample of milk collected from the milk shops of Warsak Road and on proving the mixing of sufficient quantity of water arrested 6 milk sellers.

The officers of the district administration beside discarding 800 litres of the adulterated milk also sealed two milk shops.

DC has directed the inspection of all milk shops and stern legal action against adulterators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Road All From

Recent Stories

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

38 minutes ago
 Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics ..

Kohli blasts 'spineless', 'pathetic' India critics

41 seconds ago
 Lakki police foils arms smuggling bid

Lakki police foils arms smuggling bid

42 seconds ago
 Recent report estimates prevalence of 13.1 per cen ..

Recent report estimates prevalence of 13.1 per cent child labour in GB

45 seconds ago
 Haleem announces to start "Eliminate corruption, s ..

Haleem announces to start "Eliminate corruption, save Sindh" campaign

20 minutes ago
 Jordan warns it will expel unvaccinated foreign wo ..

Jordan warns it will expel unvaccinated foreign workers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.