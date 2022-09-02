6 Milkmen arrested for adulteration in milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar on Friday arrested 6 milkmen and discarded over 500 litres of adulterated milk during a crackdown in various localities.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sumaira Saba along with veterinary experts of the Livestock Department analysed the samples of the milk of various shops on Pishtakhara Road, Bara Road and Sarband, Achni and other localities through a modern testing laboratory.

On proving the adulteration of surplus water in milk, six milkmen were arrested and more than 500 litres of adulterated milk was discarded.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed the administrative officers for the inspection of the milk of milk shops across the district and taking stern action against the adulterers.