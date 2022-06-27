6 milkmen arrested for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested six milkmen from interior city for selling adulterated milk and disposed of 550 litres of adulterated milk, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi along with Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock Department, Naeem-ul-Hassan carried out the analysis of the samples of milk from various shops through modern mobile laboratory.

On confirming adulteration of water in milk arrested six milkmen and disposed of 550 litres of milk and also sealed three milk shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed all officers of district administration to check milk of the milk shops throughout the district and in case of proving adulteration take stern action against him.