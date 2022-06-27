UrduPoint.com

6 Milkmen Arrested For Selling Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

6 milkmen arrested for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested six milkmen from interior city for selling adulterated milk and disposed of 550 litres of adulterated milk, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi along with Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock Department, Naeem-ul-Hassan carried out the analysis of the samples of milk from various shops through modern mobile laboratory.

On confirming adulteration of water in milk arrested six milkmen and disposed of 550 litres of milk and also sealed three milk shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed all officers of district administration to check milk of the milk shops throughout the district and in case of proving adulteration take stern action against him.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

2 hours ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

3 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.