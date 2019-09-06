6 million women to facilitate from Kifalat Program

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would facilitate 6 million women in Kifalat Program which was under Ehsaas Program, the agenda of which was heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would facilitate 6 million women in Kifalat Program which was under Ehsaas Program, the agenda of which was heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women.

According to details, besides the graduation initiative which solely serves women, health, education, employment and economic empowerment were crucial sectors for poor women in this regard, an official of PASSD told APP on Friday.

Through the labor study group, the government will explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation, he said.

A policy would be developed to ensure that women can have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes as the government was supporting it, he added.

He said the success of this wide-ranging plan with transformational potential would base on two factors; the effectiveness of population control measures on the one hand, and the quality and speed of implementation, on the other.