6 mln Afghan refugees return home since 2002: UNHCR report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as six million Afghan refugees have returned home since 2002, including 5.3 million with support of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with the hope of rebuilding their country.

Some 2.7 million Afghan refugees still live outside the Afghistan while another 2.6 million were displaced within Afghanistan, said UNHCR recent report.

Since 2012, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran have pursued a regional approach the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees to build an environment conducive to voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan while also easing pressure on host communities, the report added.

The majority of refugees in the Pakistan and Iran cite several main obstacles to their return and sustainable reintegration in Afghanistan. These include a lack of access to livelihoods, land, shelter and basic services, as well as continued insecurity in the country.

The report further stated that, Inside Afghanistan, glaring gaps need to be addressed in the provision of education and nearly half of the Afghan population of some 37 million is under 15.

The initiative was seeking strategic investments to expand education opportunities, skills training, youth empowerment and developing public infrastructure, including schools.

Pakistan and Iran have been hosting the vast majority of Afghan refugees for the past 40 years, shouldering a disproportionate burden of providing them with sanctuary and care. The two countries still host nearly 90 per cent of Afghan refugees globally, stretching resources and infrastructure in both countries.

With the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the region due to COVID-19, this long-standing generosity is now in danger of being exhausted, report said.