UrduPoint.com

6-month Performance Of Rescue Station Sialkot Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

6-month performance of Rescue Station Sialkot reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid visited Rescue station Sialkot, along with an audit team and reviewed six-month performance of the station.

The team conducted audit of the station from July 2022 to December 2022.

REO Kamal Abid inspected uniform of the staff, appearance, records, vehicle equipment, building of the stations and the motorcycle ambulances. He also listened to the control calls, and checked the fuel log book.

The regional emergency officer appreciated the performance of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and gave him instructions. He said, "With the same enthusiasm, we should always stay ready to deal with any emergency." He said that audit was essential to evaluate the rescue performance.

Related Topics

Vehicle Reo Gujranwala Same Sialkot July December From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

14 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

27 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

36 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

1 hour ago
 Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Champion ..

Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.