6-month performance of Rescue Station Sialkot reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid visited Rescue station Sialkot, along with an audit team and reviewed six-month performance of the station.

The team conducted audit of the station from July 2022 to December 2022.

REO Kamal Abid inspected uniform of the staff, appearance, records, vehicle equipment, building of the stations and the motorcycle ambulances. He also listened to the control calls, and checked the fuel log book.

The regional emergency officer appreciated the performance of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and gave him instructions. He said, "With the same enthusiasm, we should always stay ready to deal with any emergency." He said that audit was essential to evaluate the rescue performance.