6 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :About 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11523 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 129264 people were screened for the virus till July 23, out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 9818 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.