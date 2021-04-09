6 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Six more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 142 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Six more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 142 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 674 in the district. He said that 1,336 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,220 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,539.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 101, including 53 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He said that 2,128 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.