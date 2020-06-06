UrduPoint.com
6 More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Attock, Taking Tally To 203

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:44 PM

6 more COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, taking tally to 203

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Attock district has increased to 203 as 6 new cases reported during the last 24 hours

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Attock district has increased to 203 as 6 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the health authorities here on Saturday, out of 203 confirmed coronavirus cases 61 have so far recovered and discharged from isolation wards as well as quarantine centers till to date.

According to District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, among new 06 new positive cases reported in district, three belong to tehsil Attock , two belong to Pindigheb and one belong to Fatehjang.

He added that Hazro town has become hotspot of novel coronavirus in district as so far four persons from this tehsil have died and 15 other including two Police personnel were tested positive in tehsil so far.

First causality due to coronavirus was reported on April 13 from Hazro teshil.

Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 2477 on Saturday while screening of as many as 6059 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 291 suspects were awaited while so for 1983 had been declared negative.He said that presently 13 positive patients were under treatment at different hospitals. He said that so far 61 positive patients had recovered in the district.

Responding a question, he said that as many as 106 positive patients were quarantined in district among them 90 were home quarantined while 26 other positive patients 25 among them UAE returned migrant workers were isolated at quarantine centers of district.

