6 more COVID-19 cases reported; tally reached to 650

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Six more new COVID-19 cases have been reported during the last 24 hours here in Hyderabad district.

As per data issued by the district administration on Sunday, the number of positive cases has been reached to 650 and out of total, 331 have been recovered and discharged from the isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 23 have been succumbed to the virus till to date.