6 More Covid-19 Cases Surfaced In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1070 on Friday.

Chief Executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these new cases, 3 belongs to Hazro while as number to Attock city. He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 154 in which 153 were home isolated and all were asymptomatic while one was under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 21,891 while screening of as many as 25,197 persons was carried out across the district in which 20,193 were tested negative. He said that as many as 627 people's results were awaited across the district. The health official informed that as many as 890 affected patients had been recovered from the deadly virus so far while 26 deaths were recorded in district.

