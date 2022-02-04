UrduPoint.com

6 More Die Of Corona, 1515 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Six more people died of coronavirus as 1515 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With six new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6037 while 1515 new cases reached the number of the total active cases to 13550.

As many as 10580 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1515 have proved positive for Corona. Similarly, during the same period 952 patients have recovered from the disease.

