6 More Dies of COVID-19: Tally Surges to 386 across AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) : After six more patients of deadly novel corona virus lost lives of the pandemic in various parts of AJK during last 24 hours the death toll caused by the 3rd spell of COVID-19 rose to 386 across the state till Tuesday, Apr, 06, 2021, official sources said.

As many as 93 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told APP's AJK Correspondent Wednesday night.

As more160 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in AJK during last 24 hours, the sources said.

After the death of six more victims of the pandemic, the number of those died of the pandemic rose to 386. The six ill-fated persons who lost lives during last 24 hours included 03 in Bhimbher district and one each in Mirpur, Bagh and Palandri districts.

Those 386 persons who lost lives so far, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in DHQ hospitals included 113 from Mirpur district, 55 from Muzaffarabad district, 09 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 64 in Poonch, 43 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 08 in Sudhanoti, 40 in Bhimbher and 40 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 13873 in AJK so far (till Wednesday April 07, 2021 night ), according to the State health authorities.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Wednesday that 160 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in AJK.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 22 from Mirpur district, 33 from Muzaffarabad, 40 from Poonch district, 01 from Jhelum valley district, 23 from Bagh district, 01 from Haveili district, 02 from Palandri district, 1from Bhimbher district and 27 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1065 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

At present a total of 1985 patients are under treatment in various State-run health facilities in all 10 AJK districts including the State's metropolis - besides the fresh admissions of 87 patients during last 24 hours in various district hospitals in the State's fully furnished isolation and Corona wards, set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli districts.

