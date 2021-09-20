UrduPoint.com

6 More Dispensaries To Be Set Up In Various Sectors This Year: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

6 more dispensaries to be set up in various sectors this year: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday informed the National Assembly that the government has already set up three dispensaries in various sectors of Federal capital adding that six more dispensaries would be setup during the current fiscal year.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, he said as many as 30 plots were reserved for construction of dispensaries. The three dispensaries had already been handed over to Health Services Directorate and remaining six would also be handed over the Directorate after completion, he added.

To another question, Shaukat Ali told that a special directorate of sanitation and water supply was working in the Capital Development Authority to ensure cleanliness in Islamabad.

Campaign has also been launched to create awareness among the residents about the cleanness, he said.

He said pamphlets were also being distributed among the residents in this regard.

Meanwhile, the House passed a condolence resolution unanimously paying tribute to services of veteran Baloch leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Ataullah Mengal.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the resolution on behalf of the House.

