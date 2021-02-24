UrduPoint.com
6 More Positive Surfaced For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19010 in Balochistan on Wednesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 574004 people were screened for the virus till Feb 24 out of which six more were reported positive.

As many as 18732 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

