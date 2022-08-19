UrduPoint.com

6 More Report Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 09:26 PM

6 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35912 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35912 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1602217 people were screened for the virus, out of which six more were reported positive.

As many as 35497 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

few seconds
 PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

1 second ago
 Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI ..

Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI Khan, other areas of KP

3 seconds ago
 US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambus ..

US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles - Defense ..

4 seconds ago
 Relief operations started in rain affected distric ..

Relief operations started in rain affected districts: Sharjeel

6 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Spor ..

Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Sports Complex sports venues

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.