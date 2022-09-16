UrduPoint.com

6 More Report Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,986 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,986 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,634,378 people were screened for the virus in total, out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 35,585 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

