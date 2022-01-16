6 more reported positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :About 6 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33705 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1347651 people were screened for the virus till January 16 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 33277 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.