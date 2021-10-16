6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32137 in Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32137 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1187881 people were screened for the virus till October 16 out of which 06 more were reported positive.

As many as 31671 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 352 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.