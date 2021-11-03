6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32296 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32296 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1242341 people were screened for the virus till November 03 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 31834 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.