UrduPoint.com

6 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:42 PM

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Around six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32450 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1285405 people were screened for the virus till November 22 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 32031 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

