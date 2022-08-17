UrduPoint.com

6 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 09:20 PM

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

At least six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,905 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :At least six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,905 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,600,140 people were screened for the virus, out of which six more was reported positive.

As many as 35,474 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

