6 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 455 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 71, while 28,286 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 18 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and three at DHQ Hospital. He said that 50 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

