6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Another six persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Saturday the total number of dengue patients reached 294 while 5 dengue patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 13 dengue patients were admitted to Allied hospital and 11 in DHQ hospital.

He said that 5 patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit where treatment facilities were being provided to them. He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, eight in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and four each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards.