UrduPoint.com

6 More Test Positive For Dengue In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

Another six persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Another six persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Saturday the total number of dengue patients reached 294 while 5 dengue patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 13 dengue patients were admitted to Allied hospital and 11 in DHQ hospital.

He said that 5 patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit where treatment facilities were being provided to them. He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, eight in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and four each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue January Stocks

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 Two shops sealed over profiteering

Two shops sealed over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Explosion Goes Off in Western Kabul, Leaves Severa ..

Explosion Goes Off in Western Kabul, Leaves Several People Injured - Witness

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts W ..

Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Ch ..

44 minutes ago
 DC asks to launch massive campaign against polio i ..

DC asks to launch massive campaign against polio in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 SMEDA promises help to SME sector to enhance expor ..

SMEDA promises help to SME sector to enhance exports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.