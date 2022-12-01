UrduPoint.com

6 More Test Positive For Dengue Virus

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

6 more test positive for dengue virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Another six people tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Thursday the total number of dengue patients reached 288 during this year.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the best medical facilities to dengue patients. He said that sufficient stock of medicines was provided to the health facilities, while doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round-the-clock in dengue wards.

Related Topics

Dengue All Best

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

1 hour ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

2 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

3 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.