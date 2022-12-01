6 more test positive for dengue virus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Another six people tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Thursday the total number of dengue patients reached 288 during this year.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the best medical facilities to dengue patients. He said that sufficient stock of medicines was provided to the health facilities, while doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round-the-clock in dengue wards.