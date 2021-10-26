6 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

About 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32227 in the province on Tuesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1218591 people were screened for the virus till October 26 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 31773 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 355 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.