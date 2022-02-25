UrduPoint.com

6 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 10:07 PM

6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Around 6 coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35322 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 6 coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35322 in Balochistan on Friday.

Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig said a total of 1403043 people were screened for the virus, out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 34,858 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

